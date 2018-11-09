PEC court case involving Supra Mahumapelo struck off the roll

Mahumapelo had argued that the North West ANC leadership was targeted for ulterior motives and wanted the PEC to be reinstated.

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo in the High Court in Johannesburg has been struck from the court roll, with the judge saying it’s not urgent.

Mahumapelo had argued that the North West African National Congress (ANC) leadership was targeted for ulterior motives and wanted the provincial executive committee (PEC) to be reinstated.

The leadership structure was dissolved with the national executive committee (NEC) arguing that the party was divided in the province and its structures dysfunctional.

