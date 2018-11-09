PEC court case involving Supra Mahumapelo struck off the roll
Mahumapelo had argued that the North West ANC leadership was targeted for ulterior motives and wanted the PEC to be reinstated.
JOHANNESBURG - The case involving former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo in the High Court in Johannesburg has been struck from the court roll, with the judge saying it’s not urgent.
Mahumapelo had argued that the North West African National Congress (ANC) leadership was targeted for ulterior motives and wanted the provincial executive committee (PEC) to be reinstated.
The leadership structure was dissolved with the national executive committee (NEC) arguing that the party was divided in the province and its structures dysfunctional.
More to follow.
Popular in Politics
-
Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs order
-
Mahumapelo: No way ANC Nasrec conference valid if NW branches dysfunctional
-
ANC NW leadership targeted for ulterior motives - Mahumapelo
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruin
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
NMB Black Business Caucus wants meeting with city, ANC over Andile Lungisa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.