Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 6 injured - minister

#RandReport: Rand slips on hawkish FedBusiness
Sasol to reverse provision over tax disputeBusiness
Accused mail bomber Sayoc to face new chargesWorld
City of Tshwane manager Mosola files grievance against MsimangaLocal
Denel fires CFO Odwa MhlwanaLocal
Protests at Joburg zoo over widowed elephantLocal
CT NGO welcomes successful convictions in women, child murder casesLocal
Sitole calls for speedy arrest of 4 men who shot, killed Limpopo copLocal
Springboks eager to fix execution problems in tough French TestSport
Moeen bowls England to big win over Sri LankaSport
Swiss attorney general suspends prosecutor in Fifa probeSport
Mosimane: Pressure is on Pirates to beat usSport
Australia level series with nail-biting win in AdelaideSport
Cornel Hendricks makes rugby comeback with BullsSport
Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill settle copyright lawsuitLifestyle
Eva Longoria wants to join Spice Girls on tourLifestyle
Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love againLifestyle
Hawking auction raises astronomical sumLifestyle
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting showsLifestyle
Nubian Music Festival to cater for the whole familyLifestyle
Loving angels, Victoria's Secret extravaganza returns to New YorkLifestyle
World's leading causes of deathLifestyle
Gabrielle Union is a mother after secret surrogacyLifestyle
DA welcomes High Court rejection of Zuma's personal costs order appealLocal
PEC court case involving Supra Mahumapelo struck off the rollPolitics
Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs orderPolitics
ANC NW leadership targeted for ulterior motives - MahumapeloLocal
[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfairPolitics
Pule Thabane moves back into mayoral office after probePolitics
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruinOpinion
[OPINION] In midterms, a cautionary tale for TrumpOpinion
[OPINION] Hang in there SAAOpinion
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of DonaldOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA investigates sterilising mosquitoes in anti-malaria driveOpinion
[OPINION] Can the centre hold, or will South Africa get its own Bolsonaro?Opinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Discovery to raise R1.8bn in new share issueBusiness
Gold Fields third-quarter production fallsBusiness
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearingLocal
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economyBusiness
Rand slips as investors pocket end-of-week profitsBusiness
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 6 injured - minister
The Fly Jamaica Airways plane was bound for Toronto when it suffered a hydraulic problem shortly after takeoff and returned to the airport, crashing and skidding off the runway.
GEORGETOWN, Guyana - A Boeing jetliner carrying 126 people crash-landed at the airport in Guyana's capital Georgetown on Friday, injuring six people, the transport minister said.
The Fly Jamaica Airways plane was bound for Toronto when it suffered a hydraulic problem shortly after takeoff and returned to the airport, crashing and skidding off the runway, Transportation Minister David Patterson said.
He said the injuries were not life-threatening and the wounded were taken to a hospital near the airport in this country bordering Venezuela to the east.
"They are all stable and are being looked at. There were no reports of broken bones," Patterson told a news briefing at the airport.
The 118 passengers on board the Boeing 757-200 included 82 Canadians. There were eight crew members aboard.
After departing at 2:10 am, the pilot reported a problem with the hydraulic system 10 minutes into the flight.
Guyanese police and soldiers secured the crash site for investigators to begin working. The US National Transportation Safety Board was alerted.
"We can confirm that Fly Jamaica flight OJ256 bound for Toronto has returned to Georgetown with a technical problem and has suffered an accident on landing," the airline said.
"At this time, we believe that all 118 passengers and eight crew members are safe. We are providing local assistance and will release further information as soon as it is available," it added.
Timeline
