Beaufort West Municipality awaits govt help amid drought

The town’s main water supply, the Gamka Dam, is still empty and the municipality says it's existing boreholes are also running dry.

The Gamkapoort Dam in Beaufort West pictured on 13 December 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Beaufort West Municipality is anxiously awaiting an answer from government on funding to avert a drought disaster.

The town’s main water supply, the Gamkapoort Dam, is still empty and the municipality says its existing boreholes are also running dry.

The situations become so desperate water shedding and restrictions have been implemented.

Mayor Noel Constable says out of the town's 39 boreholes, some have dried up. But water shedding is helping.

Water donations from aid group Gift of the Givers have also brought relief.

Constable says despite all the plans to stabilise the water situation, they still need assistance from government with funding.

“They were here, so they came to assess what’s really happening in Beaufort West. There were different stories. they’ll liaise with us next week on how they’ll support the municipality with funding.”

The town only received four millimetres of rainwater for the whole of last month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

