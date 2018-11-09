Australia level series with nail-biting win in Adelaide

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was the destroyer in chief, taking 3/35 in his allotted 10 overs to sink the Proteas to 224/9 after 50 overs.

JOHANNESBURG - Australia beat South Africa by seven runs in the second One Day International at the Adelaide Oval to level the three-match series 1-1.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was the destroyer in chief, taking 3/35 in his allotted 10 overs to sink the Proteas to 224/9 after 50 overs.

Stoinis accounted for the wickets of David Miller who top scored with 51, Henrich Klaasen (14) and Dale Steyn (3) and contributed to the run out of Aiden Markram (19) with his bullet throw from the middle-wicket boundary.

The Proteas made a wobbly start to their run chase, losing Quinton de Kock (9) early to the bowling of Mitch Starc. Reeza Hendricks added 16 runs before he was Josh Hazlewood’s first of two wickets on the night.

Miller and captain Faf du Plessis then gave the innings some impetus with their 74-run partnership, but when Du Plessis fell for 47, the Proteas innings went pear-shaped and failed to gather any momentum to be eventually restricted to 224.

Earlier, Chris Lynn’s blistering run a ball 44, a measured 47 of 72 from wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey and 41 runs at the top of the innings from captain Aaron Finch helped the home side to an eventual defendable total of 232 all out.

Dwaine Pretorius, who replaced Andile Phehlukwayo as part of a rotational switch for this match, impressed with his variations, claiming figures of 3/32 in 10 overs. Kagiso Rabada was equally impressive with his 4/54 in 9.3 overs.

The win for Australia squares the series at 1-all with the final ODI scheduled for the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.