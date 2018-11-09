ANC NW leadership targeted for ulterior motives - Mahumapelo
Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and other disgruntled ANC members are in court, challenging the NEC’s decision to disband the provincial executive committee.
JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has argued in the South Gauteng High Court that the North West African National Congress (ANC) leadership was targeted for ulterior motives.
Mahumapelo and other disgruntled ANC members are in court on Friday afternoon, challenging the ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC)'s decision to disband the provincial executive committee.
The leadership structure was dissolved, with the NEC arguing that the party was divided in the province and its structures dysfunctional.
Mahumapelo and the ANC members want the court to declare the NEC decision invalid and irrational.
He has told Eyewitness News he has proof that the branches were in good standing.
“We have information at our disposal to show that these branches were registered at the Nasrec conference and participated at the conference. Therefore, you can’t after six months argue that the same branches that you allowed to participate at the conference and elected you are non-functional,” said Mahumapelo.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
