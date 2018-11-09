9 men nabbed for kidnapping Welkom woman

The woman was kidnapped allegedly by the men who demanded gold from her husband.

JOHANNESBURG - Nine men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in the Free State.

The Hawks say the men were apprehended in Welkom during a raid.

A gold nugget, six vehicles and close to R1 million in cash were seized.

They will be appearing in court on Monday.

The Hawks' Sfiso Nyakane says: “[We had been] keeping tabs on the numerous phone calls where the suspects demanded a huge ransom form the victim’s husband. The drop off was made in Welkom and the victim was released unharmed. The members continued to track the suspects and managed to arrest them in the Welkom CBD.”