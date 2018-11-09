2 Atteridgeville men face 2 years in jail for pit bull dogfights
Tebogo Maselwane and Thato Manzini men pleaded guilty to contravening the Animal Protection Act.
JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been sentenced to two years imprisonment for organising pit bull dogfights.
The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) says Tebogo Maselwane and Thato Manzini from Atteridgeville were part of a group of nine people arrested in June during an organised dogfight, which was raided by police.
The two men pleaded guilty to contravening the Animal Protection Act.
In addition to their sentence, the pair were declared unfit to own firearms or care for any animal for a period of five years.
The NSPCA's Wendy Willson said: “This is incredibly important in South Africa where we have this explosion of dogfighting. It is incredibly violent thoughts and it heralds other crimes that happen at the same time.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
