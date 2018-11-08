Xi, Trump G20 meeting will be of great significance – China

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will take part in the talks.

BEIJING – A meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at a G20 summit this month will be of great significance to both sides, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Thursday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will take part in the talks, a statement from US State Department said on Monday.

China said last month the two sides had initially agreed “in principle” to hold the second round of diplomatic security talks in October but they were postponed at Washington’s request amid rising tensions over trade, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Monday’s announcement came after Trump and Jinping spoke by telephone last week and cheered world markets by expressing optimism about resolving their trade dispute ahead of a high-stakes meeting at the end of November in Argentina.

On Monday, Trump said China wanted to make a deal and added: “If we can make the right deal, a deal that’s fair, we’ll do that. Otherwise we won’t do it.”

Earlier on Monday, Xi promised at the start of a trade expo to lower tariffs, broaden market access and import more from overseas.

Trump and Xi announced the updated negotiation framework last year and the first meeting in the format was held in June 2017 in Washington, when the two sides discussed issues including North Korea and the South China Sea.

Since then relations have soured and they have become embroiled in a major trade war in which the United States has imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods and China has retaliated with tariffs on $110 billion worth of US goods.

Trump has railed against China for what he sees as intellectual property theft, entry barriers to US business and a gaping trade deficit.

He has said that if a deal is not made he could impose tariffs on another $267 billion of Chinese imports and an across-the-board pressure campaign.

Mattis had been due to hold talks with Wei in Beijing in October, but those plans were up-ended after Washington imposed sanctions on China’s People’s Liberation Army for buying weapons from Russia.

Mattis did meet Wei in Singapore on 18 October and told him that the world’s two largest economies needed to deepen high-level ties to reduce the risk of conflict.