Wife killer Jason Rohde's version of events simply did not happen, court rules

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Wife killer Jason Rohde's version of events simply did not happen, court rules

The property mogul was found guilty on Thursday for strangling Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in July 2016.

Jason Rohde appears in the Western Cape High Court on 11 November 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Jason Rohde appears in the Western Cape High Court on 11 November 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The judge who convicted wife killer Jason Rohde says he struggled with his narrative because his version simply didn't happen.

The property mogul was found guilty on Thursday for strangling Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in July 2016.

Rohde claimed she committed suicide, but a state post mortem revealed she was smothered and strangled.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe has described Susan's death as a life interrupted, cut short in her prime.

The judge says the victim struggled in silence, wanting to keep up an appearance that all was well but beneath it all, she was struggling.

Her husband Rohde testified that their marriage took strain after she learned about his affair with a co-worker.

A few months later, the mother of three accompanied her spouse to a work function at the Spier Wine Farm, this is where their fighting would escalate and ultimately result in her death.

Salie-Hlophe found that Rohde manually strangled his wife, smothered her with a pillow and exerted pressure on her chest resulting in her ribs being broken.

The court found he then dragged her to the bathroom and staged her suicide.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA