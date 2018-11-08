Wife killer Jason Rohde's version of events simply did not happen, court rules
The property mogul was found guilty on Thursday for strangling Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in July 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The judge who convicted wife killer Jason Rohde says he struggled with his narrative because his version simply didn't happen.
The property mogul was found guilty on Thursday for strangling Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in July 2016.
Rohde claimed she committed suicide, but a state post mortem revealed she was smothered and strangled.
#JasonRohde The NPA has welcomed the guilty verdict. NPA WC spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says they will be calling for life behind bars for Rohde when sentencing proceedings start on 21 November. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2018
#JasonRohde Judge Salie Hlope says she is not persuaded that it is in interested of justice to reinstate bail. He has been convicted of serious offences she says. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2018
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe has described Susan's death as a life interrupted, cut short in her prime.
The judge says the victim struggled in silence, wanting to keep up an appearance that all was well but beneath it all, she was struggling.
Her husband Rohde testified that their marriage took strain after she learned about his affair with a co-worker.
#JasonRohde taken to the holding cells. SF pic.twitter.com/e0TzwVEa7M— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2018
A few months later, the mother of three accompanied her spouse to a work function at the Spier Wine Farm, this is where their fighting would escalate and ultimately result in her death.
Salie-Hlophe found that Rohde manually strangled his wife, smothered her with a pillow and exerted pressure on her chest resulting in her ribs being broken.
The court found he then dragged her to the bathroom and staged her suicide.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
Court finds Jason Rohde guilty of murdering his wife Susan
-
Gordhan calls for probe into Nene’s removal as Finance Minister in 2015
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
Gordhan’s leaked report details behind-the-scenes plan to procure nuclear energy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.