Wife killer Jason Rohde's version of events simply did not happen, court rules

The property mogul was found guilty on Thursday for strangling Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in July 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The judge who convicted wife killer Jason Rohde says he struggled with his narrative because his version simply didn't happen.

The property mogul was found guilty on Thursday for strangling Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in July 2016.

Rohde claimed she committed suicide, but a state post mortem revealed she was smothered and strangled.

#JasonRohde The NPA has welcomed the guilty verdict. NPA WC spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says they will be calling for life behind bars for Rohde when sentencing proceedings start on 21 November. SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2018

#JasonRohde Judge Salie Hlope says she is not persuaded that it is in interested of justice to reinstate bail. He has been convicted of serious offences she says. SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2018

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe has described Susan's death as a life interrupted, cut short in her prime.

The judge says the victim struggled in silence, wanting to keep up an appearance that all was well but beneath it all, she was struggling.

Her husband Rohde testified that their marriage took strain after she learned about his affair with a co-worker.

A few months later, the mother of three accompanied her spouse to a work function at the Spier Wine Farm, this is where their fighting would escalate and ultimately result in her death.

Salie-Hlophe found that Rohde manually strangled his wife, smothered her with a pillow and exerted pressure on her chest resulting in her ribs being broken.

The court found he then dragged her to the bathroom and staged her suicide.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)