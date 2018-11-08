US issues travel alert for Tanzania following crackdown on homosexuals

The European Union has withdrawn its ambassador to Dar es Salaam, citing a deterioration of human rights in Tanzania because of that crackdown.

PRETORIA – Washington’s issued a travel advisory to US citizens traveling in Tanzania about an official crackdown on homosexuals.

The European Union has withdrawn its ambassador to Dar es Salaam, citing a deterioration of human rights in Tanzania because of that crackdown.

The US warning says that thousands of people are living in fear in Tanzania.

The Tanzanian authorities are calling on the public to report gay people.

Homosexuality is a crime in Tanzania, as it is in 38 other African countries.

It is punishable by death in Mauritania and Sudan.

Five African countries have decriminalised homosexuality since 2004.

Lesbians are particularly targeted for violence in African countries, even in South Africa which has the friendliest climate for LGBT people on the continent.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)