Uitsig community to set appeal decision on school’s closure

CAPE TOWN - The Uitsig community plans to appeal a court decision to have a local high school closed.

The High Court in Cape Town last week dismissed the application brought by the Uitsig High School' s governing body challenging the department's decision to shut it down.

The school was declared structurally unsafe by the department two years ago.

Cosatu’s Tony Ehrenreich says: “Cosatu and the school community is clearly unhappy about the decision. There seems to be a lot of irregularities and the fact that it took the judge five months to make a decision like that. Cosatu is supporting the community. The community had a meeting where it decided to appeal the matter.”

