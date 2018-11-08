Popular Topics
Third suspect due in court for murder of defence lawyer Pete Mihalik

The man turned himself over to authorities on Wednesday. He could be a middleman in Pete Mihalik’s killing.

Police and forensic experts comb the scene of a shooting after prominent advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down outside a Cape Town school on 30 October 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Regan Thaw one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A third suspect will join two other men in court on Thursday in connection with the murder of high-profile defence lawyer Pete Mihalik.

The man turned himself over to authorities on Wednesday. He could be a middleman in Mihalik’s killing.

The advocate was shot dead last week in Green Point in a hit. Mihalik's eight-year-old son was also wounded.

Mihalik was a well-known figure at the Cape Town bar, an advocate who specialised in defending clients with alleged links to the criminal underworld as well as high-profile gangsters.

His client list read like a who's who of alleged gangsters, including 28's gang boss Ralph Stanfield, Irshaad Laher - the alleged leader of a gun peddling ring - and Colin Booysen, brother of alleged Sexy Boys Gang Boss Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen.

The advocate's associate Noorudien Hassan was also gunned down at his home in Lansdowne in 2016. Mihalik's wife committed suicide that same year.

LISTEN: Who was murdered advocate Pete Mihalik

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

