Third suspect due in court for murder of defence lawyer Pete Mihalik

The man turned himself over to authorities on Wednesday. He could be a middleman in Pete Mihalik’s killing.

CAPE TOWN - A third suspect will join two other men in court on Thursday in connection with the murder of high-profile defence lawyer Pete Mihalik.

The advocate was shot dead last week in Green Point in a hit. Mihalik's eight-year-old son was also wounded.

Mihalik was a well-known figure at the Cape Town bar, an advocate who specialised in defending clients with alleged links to the criminal underworld as well as high-profile gangsters.

His client list read like a who's who of alleged gangsters, including 28's gang boss Ralph Stanfield, Irshaad Laher - the alleged leader of a gun peddling ring - and Colin Booysen, brother of alleged Sexy Boys Gang Boss Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen.

The advocate's associate Noorudien Hassan was also gunned down at his home in Lansdowne in 2016. Mihalik's wife committed suicide that same year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)