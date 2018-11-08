'There’s not a safe space for women and children to go'
Hout Bay residents are still in shock after an on-duty 41-year-old sergeant shot his 36-year-old wife dead at the station before turning the gun on himself.
CAPE TOWN - What drove a Hout Bay policeman to shoot his wife dead and then commit suicide? That's the question police are investigating. On Wednesday, the on-duty 41-year-old sergeant shot his 36-year-old wife dead at the station before turning the gun on himself.
The police station was closed for at least five hours following the shooting incident. Members of the community and those who knew the couple stood outside in shock. Camilla Wilson from Community Cook Up IY worked with the policeman’s wife.
She says the woman was an upstanding member of the community.
“For me, the sad thing is that there’s not a safe space for women and children to go. There’s no safe space for women and children in Imizamo Yethu. Who knows? This could have been avoided if she had somewhere to go.”
Resident Felicity Maarman says she is concerned that an incident of such a nature occurred at the police station a place of safety.
“I feel very sad because I think about the children. This happened in the police station. The police are at the station. [They] could have stopped them.”
Police are not releasing much information, saying only that they have opened a murder case and an inquest docket.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
