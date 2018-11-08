Telkom Knockout semifinal venues confirmed

The first semifinal will see yet another Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on 24 November.

JOHANNESBURG - The venues and times for 2018’s Telkom Knockout semifinals have been confirmed by the Premier Soccer League.

The first semifinal will see yet another Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on 24 November, this time at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, kicking off at 3.00pm.

Baroka and Wits will then battle it out the following day at the Peter Mokaba Stadium at 3.00pm to see who they will face in the final between either Chiefs and Pirates.

The draw also ensures that either one of the Soweto clubs will be in the final against either Baroka and Wits.