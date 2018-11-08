SIU referred number of matters in SABC probe to NPA, MPs told
The SIU told MPs it has investigated more than 18 matters ranging from potentially dodgy travel claims to contracts worth over R100 million.
CAPE TOWN – Irregular appointments, questionable travel claims and possible prosecution were back in the spotlight on Wednesday night when the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) appeared before Parliament's money watchdog, Scopa, for a briefing by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on its investigations into the organisation.
The SIU told MPs that it has investigated more than 18 matters ranging from potentially dodgy travel claims to contracts worth over R100 million.
One of the investigations revolves around the irregular payment of bonuses and thirteenth cheques, as well as former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s legal fees.
The head of the SIU Andy Mothibi told Parliament that a number of matters have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution.
“As a result of the investigations conducted, we then put together what we call 'court ready evidence' which was gathered and compiled along with draft charges for about 36 matters in respect of the outcomes of the investigations.”
Mothibi says MPs can expect more feedback from the SIU on some outstanding cases before the end of the year.
