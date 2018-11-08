Selena Gomez leaves rehab
Gomez entered a treatment facility at the beginning of October after she suffered an 'emotional breakdown' following multiple hospitalisations.
LONDON - Selena Gomez has left rehab, just one month after she entered the treatment facility after suffering an apparent "emotional breakdown".
The 26-year-old singer entered a treatment facility at the beginning of October after she suffered an "emotional breakdown" following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant last year.
But now, a month after she sought professional help, insiders claim she has now left rehab and is "doing much better".
One source told E! News: "Selena is out of her treatment programme in NYC and is doing much better. [She is] refreshed and is in a better head space, [but she] will still be checking in with professionals as her health battle is ongoing."
The insiders also say the Wolves singer "wants to lay low for a while and isn't ready to go full force into working yet."
Gomez previously took to Instagram to tell her followers she would be stepping away from the spotlight for a while in order to work on improving her mental health.
In a lengthy Instagram Live video, she said: "I think before I turned 26 there was like this weird time in my life [where] I think I was kind of on autopilot for about five years. Kinda just going through the motions and figuring out who I am and just doing the best I could and then slowly but surely doing that."
She later posted on the photo-sharing app: "Taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each offs, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember -negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi. (sic)"
View this post on Instagram
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
