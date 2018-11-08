Popular Topics
China & SA outline successful trade relations

South Africa is China's largest trade partner in Africa, making up 25% of trade in the continent.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Picture: Dirco
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa and China have outlined successful trade relations between the two countries at a dialogue held in Johannesburg.

Thursday marks 20 years of trade relations between the two counties.

South Africa is China's largest trade partner in Africa, making up 25% of trade in the continent.

Chinese ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian says the positive relationship is recognised by international bodies.

He said China and South Africa have always had close coordination when it comes to trade which has opened new doors for new-base free trade.

