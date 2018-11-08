China & SA outline successful trade relations

Hannah Cornelius murder trial: 'What kind of people would do this?'
Local
South Africa is China's largest trade partner in Africa, making up 25% of trade in the continent.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa and China have outlined successful trade relations between the two countries at a dialogue held in Johannesburg.
Thursday marks 20 years of trade relations between the two counties.
South Africa is China's largest trade partner in Africa, making up 25% of trade in the continent.
Chinese ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian says the positive relationship is recognised by international bodies.
He said China and South Africa have always had close coordination when it comes to trade which has opened new doors for new-base free trade.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.