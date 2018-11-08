SAPS urged to beef up wellness programme after Hout Bay cop kills wife, himself
South African Policing Union's Mpho Kwinika says police work under severe conditions and need support.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) is calling on South African Police Service management to improve the service's health and wellness programme following a murder-suicide at Hout Bay police station.
On Thursday, a sergeant shot his wife dead and then proceeded to shoot himself.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the case.
The wife of the on-duty officer apparently visited him at the station, gunshots were heard, members responded and found the couple dead.
Sapu's Mpho Kwinika says police work under severe conditions and need support.
He says more resources are needed in the service's employee health and wellness programme.
“If that department is not beefed up to be able to respond to the issues in which these members are faced with on a daily basis, then we are going to continue seeing the taking of own livesby these police officers because they are not getting the support that they deserve.”
Kwinika also wants more social workers and psychologists to help officers who are taking strain.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Court finds Jason Rohde guilty of murdering his wife Susan
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
Effect Hannah Cornelius's death has had on family is 'beyond devastating'
-
Raids expected after pics show child killer's luxury life in jail
-
Nozipho Mthembu at peace after 'horrifying experience' at CT school
-
Business owners in PE come out in support of Andile Lungisa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.