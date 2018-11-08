SAPS urged to beef up wellness programme after Hout Bay cop kills wife, himself

South African Policing Union's Mpho Kwinika says police work under severe conditions and need support.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) is calling on South African Police Service management to improve the service's health and wellness programme following a murder-suicide at Hout Bay police station.

On Thursday, a sergeant shot his wife dead and then proceeded to shoot himself.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the case.

The wife of the on-duty officer apparently visited him at the station, gunshots were heard, members responded and found the couple dead.

Sapu's Mpho Kwinika says police work under severe conditions and need support.

He says more resources are needed in the service's employee health and wellness programme.

“If that department is not beefed up to be able to respond to the issues in which these members are faced with on a daily basis, then we are going to continue seeing the taking of own livesby these police officers because they are not getting the support that they deserve.”

Kwinika also wants more social workers and psychologists to help officers who are taking strain.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)