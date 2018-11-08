Popular Topics
Sanef: Govt must pressure Tanzania to explain detention of journos

It is understood officials who identified themselves as working with the Tanzanian immigration authority detained and interrogated the pair on Wednesday night.

A combination image of journalists Muthoki Mumo and Angela Qunital. Picture: CPJ.org
A combination image of journalists Muthoki Mumo and Angela Qunital. Picture: CPJ.org
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has called on government to put pressure on its Tanzanian counterparts to get answers on why journalists Angela Quintal and Muthoki Mumo were detained in the country.

It is understood officials who identified themselves as working with the Tanzanian immigration authority detained and interrogated the pair on Wednesday night.

The International Relations Department says they have since been released, but details of exactly what transpired are still unclear.

The South African High Commissioner to Dar es Salaam will meet with the journalists on Thursday to establish whether their passports have been returned to them.

Sanef's Mary Papayya says the incident is deeply disturbing.

"We believe that the detention of journalists is a direct and dangerous threat to media freedom and access to information. From that perspective, we really urge our national government to look into this situation with greater priority."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

