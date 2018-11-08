Samwu slams R3.9m salaries for municipal managers

Samwu general secretary Simon Mathe says this happens at a time when workers are underpaid and are only getting a salary increase of R4.31 per day.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has condemned the new salaries of municipal managers that come into effect from Thursday.

The union says it’s disappointed to learn that city managers will now be paid R3.9 million a year, while those who report to municipal managers will receive over R3 million annually.

Mathe says this is not fair to the workers.

“When we submit demands we’re told that our demands will not be affordable, but we have people, mostly managers, that are also earning either more or equal to the president of the country. We find that unacceptable.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)