SAHRC to visit Rahima Moosa Hospital after necrotising enterocolitis outbreak

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will on Thursday visit the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital where nine babies died after an outbreak of necrotising enterocolitis.

Necrotising enterocolitis affects the intestines of premature babies and could lead to an infection. The hospital said it had recorded 43 cases.

Now the SAHRC will investigate whether reports of overcrowding at the hospital and a staff shortage led to the spread of the bacteria.

The commission’s Buang Jones explains: “The commission will conduct an inspection to determine whether this bacterial outbreak indicated a violation of the right to health and other interrelated rights. The commission will also assess the state of the hospital and we’ll look at the vacancy rate, staff rate and whether there’s overcrowding at the hospital.”

