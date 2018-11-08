SAHRC to subpoena Ramokgopa, Lukhele over baby deaths at Gauteng hospital
The commission visited the hospital on Thursday to investigate whether those deaths could have been prevented.
JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission says it will subpoena Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa over multiple deaths of babies at a Gauteng hospital.
Earlier this year, nine infants died at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital from an outbreak of a deadly bacteria.
In its preliminary report, the commission says the hospital violated the right of access to healthcare.
The commission's Buang Jones says: “We have decided to commence with the subpoena process to subpoena the MEC of Health in Gauteng and the head of the department professor [Mkhululi] Lukhele. We’d like to find out from them what are they going to do with the lamentable state of hospitals in Gauteng.”
