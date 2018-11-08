Popular Topics
SAHRC to subpoena Ramokgopa, Lukhele over baby deaths at Gauteng hospital

The commission visited the hospital on Thursday to investigate whether those deaths could have been prevented.

FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission says it will subpoena Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa over multiple deaths of babies at a Gauteng hospital.

Earlier this year, nine infants died at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital from an outbreak of a deadly bacteria.

The commission visited the hospital on Thursday to investigate whether those deaths could have been prevented.

In its preliminary report, the commission says the hospital violated the right of access to healthcare.

The commission's Buang Jones says: “We have decided to commence with the subpoena process to subpoena the MEC of Health in Gauteng and the head of the department professor [Mkhululi] Lukhele. We’d like to find out from them what are they going to do with the lamentable state of hospitals in Gauteng.”

