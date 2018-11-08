SABC and Safa continue attritional battle
Bafana Bafana’s crucial Afcon qualifier against Nigeria on 17 November will not be available on any SABC platforms.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says South African Football Association (S afa) has not come forward with a new deal as the stalemate over football rights looks set to continue with no compromise in sight.
Bafana Bafana’s crucial Afcon qualifier against Nigeria on 17 November will not be available on any SABC platforms after Safa rejected the SABC’s R10 million offer for all Safa’s international products which includes nationals’ teams (men and women) and age group teams.
Acting Safa CEO Russell Paul told EWN Sport that the football body offered the national broadcaster a short-term fix for the crucial Nigeria match.
“We have offered them the game, they have declined. At this stage, the answer is no, they (SABC) have refused to budge, and they are sticking to as we would say their ‘skewed ideology’ that football is costing them money.”
However, SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu told EWN Sport there was no offer for the Nigeria match.
“The SABC is not aware of any official offer made to it by Safa, therefore, this statement is incorrect. Safa has stood by its position not to allow the SABC to broadcast the match.”
Regarding the SABC’s R10 million offer for the broadcasting rights, Momodu says their position and proposal remain unchanged.
“The SABC’s offer to Safa is on the table.”
The SABC’s R10 million offer is less than 10% of what the previous deal cost, the value of that deal was R110 million.
Momodu outlined what would constitute a good deal for the broadcaster.
“The SABC would like a partnership that is based on fair value and the long-term sustainability of both organisations, and in the interest of the public.”
Safa’s Paul reiterated that football was being treated unfairly in the fallout of the SABC’s financial crisis.
“They shouldn't be looking to football to find out where they made their losses but I'm not going to be the one that explains that. They are the ones in their own press conference stated where the money was going. They gave an explanation of where they made their losses and how they made their losses. So, we don't believe football contributed to their losses.”
