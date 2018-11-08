SA High Commission in Tanzania expected to meet journos detained by authorities
JOHANNESBURG – The South African High Commissioner to Tanzania is expected to meet with journalists Angela Quintal and Muthoki Mumo after they were detained in the capital Dar es Salaam.
It's understood officials who identified themselves as working with the Tanzanian immigration authority detained and interrogated the pair on Wednesday night.
The International Relations Department says they have since been released.
But the South African High Commissioner wants to establish whether their passports have been returned to them.
Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says, “I spoke to Angela this morning. She is her usual self. But it’s a serious matter. The young lady from Kenya was traumatised and she’s also very concerned about what happened last night.
“We’ll have to meet with her this morning. The High Commission is going there to meet with Tanzanian authorities.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
