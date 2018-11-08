Reclaim the City ‘disappointed’ in DA’s handling of CT housing crisis

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, head of Ndifuna Ukwazi, says he still believes the government is not prioritising affordable housing in the inner-city.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Reclaim the City says it’s disappointed in the Democratic Alliance (DA) government’s handling of the housing crisis in Cape Town.

The group attended a presser by Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela earlier on Thursday.

Madikizela has denied claims by former Mayco member Brett Herron that the DA caucus has blocked social housing projects in Salt River Market and in Woodstock.

He says development of many of the social housing projects, like the Foreshore, Helen Bowden Nurses’ Home and Maiden’s Cove sites, has been stalled either due to litigation issues or forensic investigations due to correct processes not being followed.

But Nkosikhona Swartbooi, head of Ndifuna Ukwazi, says he still believes the government is not prioritising affordable housing in the inner-city.

“It’s easy for big property companies to get access to our land, to build an exclusive and racist development that pushes people to be on the outskirts. If you look at what’s happening in Woodstock now, many big companies are buying the last remaining pieces of land,” said Swartbooi.

Outside the venue, Reclaim The City activists are picketing. MM pic.twitter.com/Ue2H3IXJlq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2018

WATCH: ‘We must take responsibility for the mess we find ourselves in’

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)