Reactions pour after Gordhan reveals he met Guptas at meeting arranged by Zuma
A leaked statement confirms Pravin Gordhan saw and greeted some of the Gupta family members at government events.
JOHANNESBURG - Reaction has been pouring in following Pravin Gordhan's revelation that he has met the Gupta family before in a meeting that was arranged by former President Jacob Zuma.
The leaked statement confirms he saw and greeted some of the Gupta family members at government events.
In the statement, the minister says the state capture commission asked him whether he has met the Gupta family before.
He says he’s never been to the family’s Saxonwald compound or accepted their invitation to the infamous Sun City wedding.
But he confirms he was introduced to Ajay Gupta when he started his term as Finance Minister by Zuma at the presidential guest house, the man he says Zuma described as a friend.
The minister says they only exchanged pleasantries.
He also details how he attended a meeting with an Indian businessman who wanted to buy a stake in Eskom, a meeting he says was insisted on by Tony Gupta.
But while he says his former chief of staff and current Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane advised him that he remembers that Ajay was present at that meeting, the minister says doesn’t recall the Gupta brother being there.
The EFF has since released a statement accusing Gordhan of complicity in state capture, calling on him to tell nothing but the truth when he appears before the state capture commission next week.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
Gordhan calls for probe into Nene’s removal as Finance Minister in 2015
-
Gordhan’s leaked report details behind-the-scenes plan to procure nuclear energy
-
Dept: Gordhan’s statement to state capture inquiry inexplicably leaked
Popular in Local
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
Court finds Jason Rohde guilty of murdering his wife Susan
-
Gordhan calls for probe into Nene’s removal as Finance Minister in 2015
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
Gordhan’s leaked report details behind-the-scenes plan to procure nuclear energy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.