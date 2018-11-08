Rand weaker ahead of local data releases, Fed meeting
The rand fell on Thursday as investors await local data releases and the US’s Federal Reserve’s meeting later in the day.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand fell on Thursday as investors await local data releases and the US’s Federal Reserve’s meeting later in the day.
At 0717 GMT, the rand fell 0.43% to R13.9775 to the dollar, having firmed against a weaker dollar on Wednesday after US midterm elections split Congress. This is seen as lowering the chance of any major US fiscal policy boost soon.
The rand is expected to trade in the range of R13.70 to 14.05 rand to the dollar, an NKC note said.
"Focus turns to the Fed meeting, with markets expecting rates to remain unchanged. However, investors will peruse the Fed’s statement for clues on future monetary-policy setting," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a note.
South Africa will publish manufacturing data and mining production figures for September on Thursday. A Reuters poll forecasts total mining to rise 0.30%.
Bonds were weaker, with the yield on government’s 10-year paper up 4.5 basis points to 9.115%.
On the bourse, the all-share index opened flat at 54,708 point.
Popular in Business
-
East Rand company fears closure over e-toll bill battle
-
Samsung gives first glimpse of foldable phone
-
Sarb: SA’s financial stability threatened by MTN’s $10bn Nigeria bill
-
VBS Bank ‘heist’: F4SD calls for arrest, prosecution of Shivambu brothers
-
Makhura: Africa Investment Forum must emerge with concrete results
-
ANC MPs on Parly Finance committee to lobby for VBS Bank to be saved
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.