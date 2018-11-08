Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum will make continent next global frontier
Ramaphosa delivered the opening address at the conference in Sandton this morning.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the inaugural Africa Investment Forum will make Africa the next global frontier.
Ramaphosa delivered the opening address at the conference in Sandton on Thursday morning.
The forum, which is attended by heads of state and business representatives, seeks to attract investment worth billions of rand to unlock opportunities on the continent.
Ramaphosa says the three-day gathering is important for the continent’s future.
“The African Investment Forum is a significant milestone in our quest to reshape the fortunes of the African continent. A forum is indeed a platform for African government and businesses to focus on the critical tasks of making Africa the next global frontier.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
East Rand company fears closure over e-toll bill battle
-
Samsung gives first glimpse of foldable phone
-
Sarb: SA’s financial stability threatened by MTN’s $10bn Nigeria bill
-
Makhura: Africa Investment Forum must emerge with concrete results
-
VBS Bank ‘heist’: F4SD calls for arrest, prosecution of Shivambu brothers
-
Tesla appoints Robyn Denholm as chair to replace Elon Musk
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.