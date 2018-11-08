Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum will make continent next global frontier

Ramaphosa delivered the opening address at the conference in Sandton this morning.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the inaugural Africa Investment Forum will make Africa the next global frontier.

Ramaphosa delivered the opening address at the conference in Sandton on Thursday morning.

The forum, which is attended by heads of state and business representatives, seeks to attract investment worth billions of rand to unlock opportunities on the continent.

Ramaphosa says the three-day gathering is important for the continent’s future.

“The African Investment Forum is a significant milestone in our quest to reshape the fortunes of the African continent. A forum is indeed a platform for African government and businesses to focus on the critical tasks of making Africa the next global frontier.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)