Raids expected after pics show child killer's luxury life in jail
Lindray Khakhu was found guilty of the three-year-old's murder in Westbury in 2014 and is serving his sentence at the Sun City prison.
JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department will be carrying out raids at various prisons after pictures of Luke Tibbetts' killer surfaced showing him in designer clothing in jail.
In the pictures, he can be seen with a cellphone and laptop inside a personalised cell.
It is alleged that he runs a drug ring in the prison and bribes officials for special benefits, including illegal conjugal visits.
The Correctional Service's Singabakho Nxumalo says: “We are also working on other plans which will involve a search inside the correctional centre. As a department, we can never allow activities of this nature to take place under our watch, hence we are taking these actions.”
The department says it’s expecting a preliminary report by Friday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
