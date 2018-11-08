Procedural blunders hinder committee on land reform
Some members of the committee have warned that the entire process could be derailed and set aside in a court of law if challenged.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s constitutional review committee looking into land expropriation without compensation has been dogged by a series of procedural blunders.
Members of Parliament (MPs) on Thursday painstakingly went through each page of the draft report as they argued over the accuracy of minutes of meetings and a report that was rejected by the committee.
Some members of the committee have warned that the entire process could be derailed and set aside in a court of law if challenged.
Freedom Front Plus MP Corne Mulder complained about not receiving a report on submissions and warned against making procedural mistakes.
“If those submissions were addressed to Parliament, where is the report? If you want to change the Constitution, you cannot make procedural mistakes.”
The Democratic Alliance’s Glynnis Breytenbach agreed.
“Procedural errors will attract the setting aside of this entire process. It will undo all the work this committee has done. It will result in a waste of the money that has been spent in this process.”
Parliamentarians from the various parties will now submit their recommendations on a constitutional amendment by Monday.
The committee will then adopt the final report on 15 November.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Politics
-
Parly brawl footage to be referred to disciplinary committee
-
De Lille lays criminal complaint against several DA members
-
EFF asked to provide proof that SACP received donations from VBS Bank
-
Sakhekile Ndudula's wife says she was prosecuted maliciously for his murder
-
Advocate Terry Motau unfazed by legal challenges to VBS Bank 'heist' report
-
Baleka Mbete calls on MPs to respect each other following violent scuffle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.