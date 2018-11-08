Philippi teen ‘accidentally’ shoots himself to death

It's believed the shot was fired by accident while the boy was playing with the gun on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A 14-year-old boy has died after shooting himself at a family member's home in Browns Farm, Philippi.

The licensed owner of the firearm will be charged for failing to safeguard a firearm.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “The death of a 14-year-old boy is under police investigation after he allegedly shot himself.”