Patricia de Lille to reveal future plans soon
Eyewitness News has asked the former Cape Town mayor whether she plans to revive her former party, the Independent Democrats, and contest in 2019’s elections.
CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she’ll be announcing her next career plans later in November.
De Lille has laid a criminal complaint against four Democratic Alliance (DA) members for fraud, defamation and crimen injuria.
The four officials in her sights are Mike Waters, Henk Hugo, Shehana Kajee and Bronwynn Engelbrecht.
WATCH: De Lille lays criminal complaint against da members
De Lille says this matter has been coming on for several months since the officials allegedly shared a social media post about her involvement in an alleged mismanagement. But now that she’s unemployed she’s got time on her hands to clear her name.
Eyewitness News has asked De Lille whether she plans to revive her former party, the Independent Democrats, and contest in 2019’s elections.
“I am reconsidering my option. I will be making an announcement on 18 November, to say what I’m going to do with the next phase of my life. So, at the moment I’m considering many options and offers that were put to me,” said De Lille.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
