Parly brawl footage to be referred to disciplinary committee
House chair Thoko Didiza says that she will leave it up to the committee to determine who breached the rules of the House during a fight between Agang SA MP Andries Tlouamma and the EFF’s Nazier Paulsen.
CAPE TOWN - A video of members of Parliament involved in a scuffle during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Q&A session this week will be referred to Parliament’s disciplinary committee.
WATCH: Fists fly during Ramaphosa Q&A
House chair Thoko Didiza says she will leave it up to the committee to determine who breached the rules of the House during a fight between Agang SA MP Andries Tlouamma and the EFF’s Nazier Paulsen.
Two other EFF MPs and one from the DA are also to be probed by the disciplinary committee after a verbal spat on Wednesday night.
Didiza says it appears that an object was thrown from the EFF benches at Tlouamma when he told the House that white MPs cannot be prevented from airing their views.
Didiza says that after Tlouamma swore at the EFF, the party’s Nazier Paulsen can be seen jumping over the benches to attack him.
The DA’s John Steenhuisen, meanwhile, on Wednesday refused to withdraw the remark “VBS Bank looters” which he directed at the EFF’s Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also during Tuesday’s question time and was ordered to leave the House.
Malema, in turn, refused to retract the remark “young racist white boy” which he directed at Steenhuisen and was also ordered to leave.
The EFF’s secretary-general Godrich Gardee and MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi then got into a finger-wagging verbal spat with the DA’s Ken Robertson at the door, as they were leaving the House with Malema.
Didiza has referred all three of them to the disciplinary committee.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
