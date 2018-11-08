[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of Donald

When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up. Nothing proves this adage more than the midterm elections which took place in the US this week.

In 2016, Donald Trump shockingly paced pass Hillary Clinton to win the national election and become the US president. The whole world sat back and clutched their pearls. Except for Hillary, who went for a run in a forest, as reported by several news outlets. And as the orange-haired draconian rose to the top like the filthy frothy foam of a polluted ocean, so did a lot of other pond-scum.

Again, we clutched out pearls. We clutched them when we learned he likes to “grab ‘em by the pussy”. We clutched them when we learned that he wanted to build a wall to separate Mexico from the States, well, and we laughed, and then, we damn near tore the oyster gems off our pulsating jugulars when we heard about the unaccompanied minors being held in cages, torn from the arms of their parents, and made to represent themselves in court for questioning, the youngest, a three-year-old.

But you see, the nice thing about filth floating on the surface while the righteous and democratic scavenge for hope down below is that the view from the bottom is always up. And the image became clear to several Americans. This man, this troll and his trail of terror was hung naked, for all the world to pick apart. To dissolve and disintegrate, and then, this week, a rose grew from the concrete of a very, very hard place.

You see, it took Trump to change many a rhetoric in the US political landscape. US citizens banded together to change the face of history and replace several white men with the faces of Muslim women, for example.

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar won their races in Detroit and Minneapolis to become the first Muslim-American women in the House of Representatives. How about that for holding a middle finger up to Trump's constant Islamophobic propaganda?

It took Trump, a perverse misogynist, to take feminism to the next level. To steer even the most “progressive” women out of their seats and activate a silent anger stirring in them for a long, long time. It took Trump to turn the tide of women's rage to such an extent that a record number of women, never before seen in the history of the US, started to run for office – mostly as Democrats.

In the history of America, there has never been a Native American woman elected to Congress. No, not even after all the rape, pillaging and stealing of land. Not even centuries after that. But it took Trump to erase that record and replace it with a new one.

37-year old attorney and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation tribe in the South, Sharice Davids, coloured a red state blue when she won Kansas. This Native American is the first to be elected to Congress.

And then, of course, New Mexico, a land where Native Americans were not allowed to vote, Debra Haaland, a Native American woman, won her race in New Mexico's first congressional district. It took 35 generations. But here she is. It took Trump to do that.

Why? Well, because sometimes you need a Donald to dare you to stare ugly truths in the face. To scratch deep into the heart of the cruelty of a society. To force yourself to feel uncomfortable by the festering sores in that society and to acquire all the knowledge you can to change that. Vote by vote. Protest by protest. Door by door and chair by chair. We cannot forget Trump. And we won’t. But we can never unlearn what he taught us. And he remains too ignorant to realise that.

But still, let’s thank him… tips toupee.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.