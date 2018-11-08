Popular Topics
Nzimande: Resistance to paying e-tolls could collapse Sanral

During a Q&A session in Parliament on Wednesday, the minister said a solution had been found to repay the loans acquired to build the freeways.

FILE: Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says the resistance to paying e-tolls could collapse the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), which is a well-functioning organisation doing a good job of building roads.

Nzimande says the ongoing opposition to paying e-tolls on Gauteng freeways has become a national problem and unless a solution is found to break the impasse, it will impact on road maintenance throughout the country.

During a question and answer session in Parliament on Wednesday, the minister said a solution had been found to repay the loans acquired to build the freeways.

Three billion rand was shifted from Prasa to Sanral in the revised budget last month to help plug the deficit as a result of the non-payment of e-tolls.

Nzimande says government has not taken a decision to scrap to e-tolls.

“We’re going to go back to the president, hopefully as soon as possible, and then engage the other stakeholders so that we arrive at a solution. Until we reach that, we’re saying let’s continue to do what we’re supposed to do which is to pay for these beautiful highways.”

WATCH: E-tolls: To scrap or not to scrap?

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

