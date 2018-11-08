Numsa demands govt save Denel
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they reject any attempts to privatise Denel and they will fight attempts to impose salary cuts on workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its members will be marching on the Public Enterprises Ministry in Pretoria on Thursday demanding government save Denel.
The union says the struggling state-owned arms company wants to cut employee salaries by 20% this month.
Denel made a R1.7 billion loss during the last financial year.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We reject any attempts to privatise Denel and we will fight attempts to impose salary cuts on workers. The fact that Denel has been one of the many victims of state capture should not undervalue the critical role this SOE plays for the defence sector.”
Popular in Local
-
Court finds Jason Rohde guilty of murdering his wife Susan
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
Effect Hannah Cornelius's death has had on family is 'beyond devastating'
-
Raids expected after pics show child killer's luxury life in jail
-
Nozipho Mthembu at peace after 'horrifying experience' at CT school
-
Business owners in PE come out in support of Andile Lungisa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.