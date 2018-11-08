Numsa demands govt save Denel

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they reject any attempts to privatise Denel and they will fight attempts to impose salary cuts on workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its members will be marching on the Public Enterprises Ministry in Pretoria on Thursday demanding government save Denel.

The union says the struggling state-owned arms company wants to cut employee salaries by 20% this month.

Denel made a R1.7 billion loss during the last financial year.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We reject any attempts to privatise Denel and we will fight attempts to impose salary cuts on workers. The fact that Denel has been one of the many victims of state capture should not undervalue the critical role this SOE plays for the defence sector.”