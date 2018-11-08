Nozipho Mthembu at peace after 'horrifying experience' at CT school
Nozipho Mthembu, who was the first black class teacher employed at the Rustenburg Girls' Junior School, says a settlement was reached and an apology letter issued following her unfair dismissal.
CAPE TOWN - Former Rustenburg Girls' Junior School teacher Nozipho Mthembu says she’s made peace with her horrifying experience at the school and is closing the chapter.
Mthembu, who was the first black class teacher employed at the school, says a settlement was reached and an apology letter issued following her unfair dismissal.
She's the daughter of UCT economics professor Martin Wittenberg and the late Christina Scott, one of South Africa's top science journalists.
The 26-year-old says she has already received a job offer this week and is looking forward to what the future holds.
“I thought it was a dream come true to teach at a school that has played a vital role in shaping me. Sadly, that dream was short-lived as I had been put through a painful period during my tenure at the school. being told to resign or face disciplinary action shook me to my core.”
Meanwhile, the school's governing body says it will not be dissolved. This comes after a group of parents from the Rondebosch school demanded the immediate resignation of all members of the body. The group has rallied behind Mthembu.
SGB chairperson Gavin Downard admits there's still a lot of work to be done in transforming the school.
“The members of the SGB considered the call by Parents for Change to resign. The unanimous decision was that there’s no merit in the SGB stepping down. The SGB also unanimously expressed a vote of confidence in the current chairperson of the SGB.”
Downard also added that they will further engage with the Western Cape Education Department and welcome their support in this regard.
LISTEN: I was told to resign or face disciplinary action - Nozipho Mthembu
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Court finds Jason Rohde guilty of murdering his wife Susan
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
Raids expected after pics show child killer's luxury life in jail
-
Dept: Gordhan’s statement to state capture inquiry inexplicably leaked
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
East Rand company fears closure over e-toll bill battle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.