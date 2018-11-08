Nozipho Mthembu at peace after 'horrifying experience' at CT school

Nozipho Mthembu, who was the first black class teacher employed at the Rustenburg Girls' Junior School, says a settlement was reached and an apology letter issued following her unfair dismissal.

Mthembu, who was the first black class teacher employed at the school, says a settlement was reached and an apology letter issued following her unfair dismissal.

She's the daughter of UCT economics professor Martin Wittenberg and the late Christina Scott, one of South Africa's top science journalists.

The 26-year-old says she has already received a job offer this week and is looking forward to what the future holds.

“I thought it was a dream come true to teach at a school that has played a vital role in shaping me. Sadly, that dream was short-lived as I had been put through a painful period during my tenure at the school. being told to resign or face disciplinary action shook me to my core.”

Meanwhile, the school's governing body says it will not be dissolved. This comes after a group of parents from the Rondebosch school demanded the immediate resignation of all members of the body. The group has rallied behind Mthembu.

SGB chairperson Gavin Downard admits there's still a lot of work to be done in transforming the school.

“The members of the SGB considered the call by Parents for Change to resign. The unanimous decision was that there’s no merit in the SGB stepping down. The SGB also unanimously expressed a vote of confidence in the current chairperson of the SGB.”

Downard also added that they will further engage with the Western Cape Education Department and welcome their support in this regard.

