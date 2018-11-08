Popular Topics
9 suspects appear in court for murders of Yunus Kathrada & son

Yunus Kathrada and his son, Moulana Ahmed Kathrada, were killed by armed suspects during an apparent house robbery.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nine suspects, including a 16-year-old, arrested for the murder of late apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and his son have been remanded in custody.

The suspects appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates Court in the North West on Thursday.

Yunus Kathrada and his son, Moulana Ahmed Kathrada, were killed by armed suspects during an apparent house robbery last Thursday, 1 November.

Yunus died on the scene while his son died in hospital.

“The nine suspects, aged between 16 and 60, did appear at the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates Court on 8 November. All of them will remain in custody until their next court appearance on 14 November. The 16-year-old was detained in a juvenile facility,” provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Adele Myburgh said.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Popular in Local

