9 suspects appear in court for murders of Yunus Kathrada & son
Yunus Kathrada and his son, Moulana Ahmed Kathrada, were killed by armed suspects during an apparent house robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - Nine suspects, including a 16-year-old, arrested for the murder of late apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and his son have been remanded in custody.
The suspects appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates Court in the North West on Thursday.
Yunus Kathrada and his son, Moulana Ahmed Kathrada, were killed by armed suspects during an apparent house robbery last Thursday, 1 November.
Yunus died on the scene while his son died in hospital.
“The nine suspects, aged between 16 and 60, did appear at the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates Court on 8 November. All of them will remain in custody until their next court appearance on 14 November. The 16-year-old was detained in a juvenile facility,” provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Adele Myburgh said.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
