9 arrested in Alberton for illegal power connections

JOHANNESBURG - A City of Ekurhuleni employee and eight business owners have been arrested for illegal electricity connections in Alberton.

The suspects were handcuffed on Wednesday after an investigation conducted by the city and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police.

The employee is accused of soliciting bribes from businesses in the area to illegally connect their power.

“We also want to send a strong message to the cities and at the department who engage in this practice, but also to other residents and business people willing to bribe in order to bypass the system, to say that we’re coming for them and it’s not going to be business as usual,” said municipality spokesperson Themba Radebe.

