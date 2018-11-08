9 arrested in Alberton for illegal power connections
The suspects were handcuffed on Wednesday after an investigation conducted by the city and the Ekurhuleni Metro police.
JOHANNESBURG - A City of Ekurhuleni employee and eight business owners have been arrested for illegal electricity connections in Alberton.
The suspects were handcuffed on Wednesday after an investigation conducted by the city and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police.
The employee is accused of soliciting bribes from businesses in the area to illegally connect their power.
“We also want to send a strong message to the cities and at the department who engage in this practice, but also to other residents and business people willing to bribe in order to bypass the system, to say that we’re coming for them and it’s not going to be business as usual,” said municipality spokesperson Themba Radebe.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
Court finds Jason Rohde guilty of murdering his wife Susan
-
Gordhan’s leaked report details behind-the-scenes plan to procure nuclear energy
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
Gordhan calls for probe into Nene’s removal as Finance Minister in 2015
-
Raids expected after pics show child killer's luxury life in jail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.