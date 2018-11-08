Mzansi Super League to be broadcast outside of SA

The month-long competition will constitute 32 games which the beleaguered national broadcaster, SABC will broadcast on their television and radio platforms.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA)’s long-awaited flagship T20 tournament, the Mzansi Super League will be broadcast in countries outside of South Africa, CSA’s head of commercial and marketing Clive Ekstein confirmed.

The league which kicks off on 16 November will comprise of six teams from six different cities, battling it out for the inaugural MSL champions tag and R7 million in prize money when the tournament concludes on 16 December.

Ekstein also confirmed that an unnamed international production company will be brought on board to assist in the production of the 32 matches which will be broadcasted in various other countries including India, England, Australia, North America and the Caribbean Islands.

“I can’t confirm all of the countries that the league will be broadcast in, but our current footprint is in India and the sub-continent, Australia, the UK, North America and the Caribbean. That’s our current footprint and this tournament will follow the similar leagues in those countries.”

Ekstein also says that the international viewership of the league will help bring in some much-needed revenue in the first instalment of the tournament.

“Every cent that you bring in helps a lot, to get this tournament out to any international market will help in that regard but it also helps to expose the tournament to a much bigger audience than just South Africa.”

The first match of the new Mzansi Super League will be between the Newlands based Cape Town Blitz and AB de Villiers’ Tswane Spartans at Newlands.