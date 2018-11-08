Mathabatha vows to recover money looted from VBS Bank
On Wednesday, Mathabatha announced the suspension of municipal managers and chief financial officers in several Limpopo municipalities.
POLOKWANE – Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha says that his government will do everything possible to recover money looted from the VBS Mutual Bank that belongs to government and the communities.
On Wednesday, Mathabatha announced the suspension of municipal managers and chief financial officers in several Limpopo municipalities.
He also confirmed that the illegal deposits of municipal funds into VBS has left seven municipalities cash strapped, saying that his government will now place at least two of them under administration.
While the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has made it clear that municipalities that deposited money with VBS are likely to lose that money, Mathabatha says the money must be recovered.
“We’ll have to recover in whatever way or whatever means. We’ll have to recover the money that belongs to the government and the people of Limpopo.”
He says his government will not allow a repeat of what happened at the bank.
“The provincial government is and will always be committed in the fight against corruption.”
The premier says a forensic investigation commissioned by his government is also looking at the involvement of mayors in the VBS scandal.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
EFF asked to provide proof that SACP received donations from VBS Bank
-
Blade Nzimande: Govt hasn’t taken any decision to scrap e-tolls
-
SA car of the year semi-finalists announced
-
Sarb: SA’s financial stability threatened by MTN’s $10bn Nigeria bill
-
Gigaba apologises for pinky finger gesture in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.