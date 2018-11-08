Makhura: Africa Investment Forum must emerge with concrete results

Makhura was speaking at the inaugural Africa Investment Forum taking place at the Sandton Convention centre this morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says that the Africa Investment Forum must emerge with concrete results, adding that the continent is tired of just talk shops.

Makhura was speaking at the inaugural Africa Investment Forum taking place at the Sandton Convention centre on Thursday morning.

The three-day gathering, which opened on Wednesday, is being attended by several heads of states and CEOs.

Makhura says this forum will be different.

"The mood prevailing here is that we want to emerge from Johannesburg with concrete results, real transactions and real deals that are signed and sealed because Africa is tired of forums that are just talk shops and nothing comes out of that."