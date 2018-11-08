Madikizela denies Herron's claims that housing projects were blocked

This comes after former Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron went on to say some officials within the DA caucus stopped the sale of land for social housing projects in Salt River and Woodstock.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has slammed claims by former Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron that city officials blocked inner-city social housing projects.

Herron quit as a councillor and Democratic Alliance (DA) member last week, claiming the party's promise to integrate communities is a lie.

He went on to say some officials within the DA caucus stopped the sale of land for social housing projects in Salt River and Woodstock.

The failure to get inner-city social housing projects off the ground has largely been placed at the feet of Brett Herron.

This seemed to be the over-arching message from Thursday's briefing led by Madikizela.

Madikizela says many of the projects Herron had been involved in are under investigation.

"The City of Cape Town has been trying to deal with inner-city development, but because processes were not properly followed, almost all those projects are now held in abeyance. Therefore, I think it was very important for councillors to ask these pertinent questions, given this history of the projects that involved Brett Herron."

He has reiterated the Salt River market development is still going ahead, but no clear timelines have yet been given on when this will happen.

