Madikizela denies Herron's claims that housing projects were blocked

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Madikizela denies Herron's claims that housing projects were blocked

This comes after former Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron went on to say some officials within the DA caucus stopped the sale of land for social housing projects in Salt River and Woodstock.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @WesternCapeDA/Twitter
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @WesternCapeDA/Twitter
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has slammed claims by former Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron that city officials blocked inner-city social housing projects.

Herron quit as a councillor and Democratic Alliance (DA) member last week, claiming the party's promise to integrate communities is a lie.

He went on to say some officials within the DA caucus stopped the sale of land for social housing projects in Salt River and Woodstock.

The failure to get inner-city social housing projects off the ground has largely been placed at the feet of Brett Herron.

WATCH: Madikizela: We must take responsibility for the mess we find ourselves in the city

This seemed to be the over-arching message from Thursday's briefing led by Madikizela.

Madikizela says many of the projects Herron had been involved in are under investigation.

"The City of Cape Town has been trying to deal with inner-city development, but because processes were not properly followed, almost all those projects are now held in abeyance. Therefore, I think it was very important for councillors to ask these pertinent questions, given this history of the projects that involved Brett Herron."

He has reiterated the Salt River market development is still going ahead, but no clear timelines have yet been given on when this will happen.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA