[LISTEN] What is a customary marriage?

| Talk Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser interviewed customary law expert and academic Zama Mopai on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - A court battle between late rapper HHP's customary wife and relatives has placed the spotlight on customary marriages in South Africa.

Zama Mopai, a customary law expert, explains the criteria for two people to be married in terms of customary law, while reflecting on the case between Lerato Sengadi and HHP's family.

"The court (while requiring evidence of the ceremony) made it clear that it did not have to be a big ceremony. It can just be a simple event or agreement."

Listen to the audio for more.

