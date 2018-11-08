[LISTEN] 'The ghost of Jacob Zuma continues'
CapeTalk | Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser joined Cape Talk's Karima Brown to unpack Pravin Gordhan's submission to the Zondo Commission.
CAPE TOWN - While Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to testify at the state capture commission next week, details of his submission to justice Raymond Zondo have been leaked.
In it, Gordhan reveals that he has subpoenaed by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in connection with an investigation, which was withdrawn by former NPA head Shaun Abrahams in 2016. In the submission, the minister says he believes the investigation is an abuse of power.
Eusebius McKaiser weighed in: "What the submission demonstrates is that the resignation of former President Jacob Zuma as president was not a clean break, that the continuities after Nasrec are to be taken seriously and that the hollowing out of state by the different actors involved in state capture, that hollowing out continues and the ghost of Jacob Zuma continues in the kind of work we see being done by the Public Protector."
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] What is a customary marriage?
-
[LISTEN] IAAF awards: South Africans urged to vote for Manyonga, Semenya
-
[LISTEN] Are the police 'slowly but surely' winning war on crime?
-
[LISTEN] Cele: Police making inroads in dealing with cash-in-transit heists
-
[LISTEN] High hopes for Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
-
[LISTEN] Some shopping malls in SA to charge R5 parking from 2019
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs Parly committee: Someone must be held accountable
-
[LISTEN] Derek Hanekom leads SA team at World Travel Market in London
-
[LISTEN] Capetonians get crash course on how to grow marijuana
-
[LISTEN] Parent group wants transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School
-
[LISTEN] Why estate agents feel threatened by FNB app
-
[LISTEN] Tau Morwe: Who is Transnet’s new acting group CEO?
-
[LISTEN] Imagine spending 7 days in jail for drunk driving before bail hearing
-
[LISTEN] I was told to resign or face disciplinary action - Nozipho Mthembu
-
[LISTEN] Tips on renting out your home for the holidays
-
[LISTEN] SAA wants to reclaim Africa’s No. 1 airliner spot
-
[FROM THE AUDIO ARCHIVES] HHP: ‘This is the woman I will be with for life
-
[LISTEN] Save R2,000 per month and you can afford to buy an island (or two)
-
[LISTEN] Majority of young people say they would vote EFF - study
-
[LISTEN] SA's brand-new bank - Bank Zero Mutual Bank
-
[LISTEN] Who was murdered advocate Pete Mihalik?
-
[LISTEN] 'Mangosuthu Buthelezi's collaboration with apartheid began in the 50s'
-
[LISTEN] SABC explains why it may retrench 981 employees
-
[LISTEN] What Investment Conference means for ordinary South Africans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.