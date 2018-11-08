[LISTEN] 'The ghost of Jacob Zuma continues'

CapeTalk | Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser joined Cape Talk's Karima Brown to unpack Pravin Gordhan's submission to the Zondo Commission.

CAPE TOWN - While Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to testify at the state capture commission next week, details of his submission to justice Raymond Zondo have been leaked.

In it, Gordhan reveals that he has subpoenaed by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in connection with an investigation, which was withdrawn by former NPA head Shaun Abrahams in 2016. In the submission, the minister says he believes the investigation is an abuse of power.

Eusebius McKaiser weighed in: "What the submission demonstrates is that the resignation of former President Jacob Zuma as president was not a clean break, that the continuities after Nasrec are to be taken seriously and that the hollowing out of state by the different actors involved in state capture, that hollowing out continues and the ghost of Jacob Zuma continues in the kind of work we see being done by the Public Protector."

