[LISTEN] Driving licence card delays continue across SA amid ongoing strike

| Department of Transport spokesperson Jandré Bakker says the ongoing industrial action has affected issuing centres nationwide.

CAPE TOWN - The Transport Department says motorists will experience a "significantly slower turn-around time" for the issuing of driving licences.

This is due to an ongoing strike involving employees at the department's Driving Licensing Card Account (DLCA).

DLCA employees apparently want permanent positions and want to be insourced by the department in order to receive employment benefits.

Department spokesperson Jandré Bakker says the ongoing industrial action has affected issuing centres nationwide.

Motorists are advised to check the status of their application at the centre where they applied.

Alternatively, they can check their driving licence card status by sending their ID number via SMS to 33214.

Listen to the audio above for more.

