[LISTEN] Cremate, use 1 grave for 2 people, city says as space runs out

| The City of Joburg says only four of its 38 burial sites still have space for new graves. These four sites will be able to accommodate the public for the next 50 to 60 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has asked residents to consider alternative burial methods as space in the metro's graveyards is quickly running out.

The city says only four of its 38 burial sites still have space for new graves. These four sites will be able to accommodate the public for the next 50 to 60 years.

With that said, the city is asking that the public consider methods such as cremation and using one grave for two loved ones to help alleviate the demand. However, will this be an appropriate method for all when taking different religions, preferences and culture customs into consideration?

Radio 702's Azania Mosaka speaks to Spokesperson for Johannesburg City Parks and Zoos Jenny Moodley.

Listen to the audio above for more.

