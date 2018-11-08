Katsande heads Chiefs to victory over Leopards
Willard Katsande scored the only goal as Kaizer Chiefs laboured to a 1-0 win over Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Willard Katsande scored the only goal as Kaizer Chiefs laboured to a 1-0 win over Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
Fresh from their Telkom Knockout triumph over SuperSport United in Durban over the weekend, Chiefs were looking to translate their cup form into the league against a plucky Leopards side.
This was the second time Chiefs had come up against Leopards in the space of three weeks. The last time they met, the Glamour Boys sent Lidodaduvha packing in the round of 16 Telkom Knockout via the penalty route.
Amakhosi started in vibrant fashion, creating numerous early chances, with Khama Billiat being his menacing self in the early stages of the match.
Giovanni Solinas’ men eventually broke the deadlock through the head of Zimbabwean international Katsande, who headed home from close range in the 40th minute of the game to take a 1-0 lead into the halftime break.
The second half was a tale of missed chances from both sides. Itumeleng Khune stood tall in the Chiefs goal, producing numerous saves to deny Leopards an equaliser.
At the other end, Billiat and Bongolwethu Jayiya squandered glorious opportunities to double their lead but the side were able to close out the match to earn a valuable three points and move to fourth on the log.
Popular in Sport
-
SA car of the year semi-finalists announced
-
Benni McCarthy slams 'disrespectful' Bongani Zungu over tweets
-
Man United stun Juve as Man City, Real enjoy big Champions League wins
-
United fight back to snatch unlikely late win at Juventus
-
Brockie ends 11-month goal drought in Sundowns victory
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.