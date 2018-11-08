Katsande heads Chiefs to victory over Leopards

Willard Katsande scored the only goal as Kaizer Chiefs laboured to a 1-0 win over Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Willard Katsande scored the only goal as Kaizer Chiefs laboured to a 1-0 win over Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Fresh from their Telkom Knockout triumph over SuperSport United in Durban over the weekend, Chiefs were looking to translate their cup form into the league against a plucky Leopards side.

This was the second time Chiefs had come up against Leopards in the space of three weeks. The last time they met, the Glamour Boys sent Lidodaduvha packing in the round of 16 Telkom Knockout via the penalty route.

Amakhosi started in vibrant fashion, creating numerous early chances, with Khama Billiat being his menacing self in the early stages of the match.

Giovanni Solinas’ men eventually broke the deadlock through the head of Zimbabwean international Katsande, who headed home from close range in the 40th minute of the game to take a 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

The second half was a tale of missed chances from both sides. Itumeleng Khune stood tall in the Chiefs goal, producing numerous saves to deny Leopards an equaliser.

At the other end, Billiat and Bongolwethu Jayiya squandered glorious opportunities to double their lead but the side were able to close out the match to earn a valuable three points and move to fourth on the log.