Impressive, unlikely and downright weird: new Guinness World Records
The World Records Day often includes a Rubik’s cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception.
LONDON - Guinness World Records celebrates its annual records day on Thursday, honoring a long list of people who have done highly improbable things better than anyone else.
The World Records Day often includes a Rubik’s cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception. China’s Que Jianyu recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.
The Harlem Globetrotters, the US stunt basketball team, generally fields a number of record-setters, or at least attempters.
This year, one of them was Torch George, who managed the most under-the-leg tumbles, 32 of them, and at 1.60 metres may also set a record as the most diminutive Globetrotter.
Under-the-leg tumbles are a sort of horizontal roll, supporting yourself on one hand while dribbling a basketball with the other hand, between your legs. Do not try this at home.
Another Globetrotter, Bull Bullard, managed to sink the world’s longest basketball shot released in the middle of a backflip, 17.71 metres, or 58 feet and a bit.
In a category all his own was Aaron Fotheringham of the United States, who set three records, none of which sound easy.
They were: the tallest quarter pipe drop-in while in a wheelchair, 8.4 metres; highest wheelchair hand plant, also 8.4 meters; and the farthest wheelchair ramp jump, 21.35 metres.
And yes, that means he launched himself down a ramp and flew more than 21 metres, in a wheelchair. Do not try this anywhere.
Here's what happened when speedy sport stacker @JamesAcraman joined us at our London HQ for #GWRday 2017. Get ready for the global celebration of record breaking this Thursday 8 November! pic.twitter.com/L6i4QK7fMh— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) November 6, 2018
Ten years ago for #GWRday 2008, Anita Schwarz carried 19 hefty beer steins 40 metres (131 ft 3 in) in Mesenich, Germany. Celebrate Guinness World Records Day 2018 with us tomorrow as we reveal more incredible record holders 🍻🎉 pic.twitter.com/3Jfbiol9q0— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) November 7, 2018
Just two days to go until #GWRday 2018! Here's a throwback to 2017 featuring the @globies, @takeonGravity, @bigapplecircus & more 👉 https://t.co/EJqVZNn2ZD pic.twitter.com/QHEJF5LzHP— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) November 6, 2018
