Impressive, unlikely and downright weird: new Guinness World Records

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Impressive, unlikely and downright weird: new Guinness World Records

The World Records Day often includes a Rubik’s cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception.

China’s Que Jianyu during his Guinness World Record attempt. Picture: guinnessworldrecords.com
China’s Que Jianyu during his Guinness World Record attempt. Picture: guinnessworldrecords.com
4 hours ago

LONDON - Guinness World Records celebrates its annual records day on Thursday, honoring a long list of people who have done highly improbable things better than anyone else.

The World Records Day often includes a Rubik’s cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception. China’s Que Jianyu recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.

The Harlem Globetrotters, the US stunt basketball team, generally fields a number of record-setters, or at least attempters.

This year, one of them was Torch George, who managed the most under-the-leg tumbles, 32 of them, and at 1.60 metres may also set a record as the most diminutive Globetrotter.

Under-the-leg tumbles are a sort of horizontal roll, supporting yourself on one hand while dribbling a basketball with the other hand, between your legs. Do not try this at home.

Another Globetrotter, Bull Bullard, managed to sink the world’s longest basketball shot released in the middle of a backflip, 17.71 metres, or 58 feet and a bit.

In a category all his own was Aaron Fotheringham of the United States, who set three records, none of which sound easy.

They were: the tallest quarter pipe drop-in while in a wheelchair, 8.4 metres; highest wheelchair hand plant, also 8.4 meters; and the farthest wheelchair ramp jump, 21.35 metres.

And yes, that means he launched himself down a ramp and flew more than 21 metres, in a wheelchair. Do not try this anywhere.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA