Hannah Cornelius murder trial: 'What kind of people would do this?'
Marilyn Marsh sobbed as she told the court she feels the pain Hannah Cornelius’s family is going through, while she’s fortunate to still have her son.
CAPE TOWN - The mother of murdered Hannah Cornelius’s friend, Cheslin Marsh, has taken the stand to testify in aggravation of sentence.
Cornelius and Marsh were hijacked in Stellenbosch during the early hours of the morning in May 2017.
The 21-year-old woman was raped and stabbed to death after the young man was assaulted and left for dead.
Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk were on Wednesday found guilty of rape, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.
A fourth accused, Nashville Julius, was convicted on charges of kidnapping and robbery.
She says while she was only in the murdered student’s company for a short period, she will always remember her friendliness.
The four men in the dock stared at the mother of Cheslin Marsh, whose head was smashed with a brick, as she looked them in the eye and tearfully said: “What kind of people would do this to someone else? He did nothing to you!”.
She says police called her to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital the morning after the attack.
There, she says, while writhing in pain, the first thing her son asked her was to tell the police to look for Cornelius because the men were going to hurt her.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
